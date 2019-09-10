Flow Traders Us Raised Baidu (BIDU) Position by $503,152; Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stake by $427,764

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 4.48 million shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 4.98 million shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY INTENDS TO INITIATE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN MID-2018; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Will Buy ARMO Biosciences For $1.6 Bln — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 81,043 shares to 3,391 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Thailand Etf (THD) by 66,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,925 shares, and cut its stake in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Baidu and iQiyi Report Starkly Different Q2s – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.37B for 19.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 3,292 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridges Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rowland And Communication Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs reported 48,618 shares. 221,883 are held by Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.09% or 15,102 shares. Beutel Goodman And Ltd holds 264,854 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 131,015 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 12,261 shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 57,468 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Tci Wealth accumulated 0.73% or 12,874 shares. Capital Intll Invsts holds 0.9% or 16.06 million shares in its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.