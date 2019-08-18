Flow Traders Us Raised Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding; Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stake Has Boosted by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,630 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,200 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boston Common Asset Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 244,132 shares. Ameritas Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,784 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2.93M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 4.10M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 147,185 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Lasalle Investment Securities Ltd accumulated 1.74M shares or 1.18% of the stock. Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 521,217 are owned by Grandfield & Dodd Llc. 11,364 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Telos Cap Mgmt invested in 9,540 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 367,235 shares. Third Avenue Management owns 4.30 million shares for 8.52% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 308,730 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Americas Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Thailand Etf (THD) by 66,973 shares to 10,925 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Interm (ITE) by 76,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,190 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Min.

