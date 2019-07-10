Flow Traders Us Position in Tsmc (TSM) Lowered by $4.07 Million; South Street Advisors Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 2.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 4.26 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 28,850 shares to 36,122 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Sweden Etf (EWD) by 12,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P China Etf (GXC).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC comments support semi recovery – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Has Passed The Bottom Of The Semiconductor Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC revenue +31% in March, -25% in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: A Bet On A Brighter Future – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.