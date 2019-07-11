Flow Traders Us Position In Baidu (BIDU) Was Has Raised; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Declined, Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Cut Holding by $877,230

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 159,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 201,948 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 1.12M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 316,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 83,290 shares. 96 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Moreover, G2 Invest Partners Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 72,300 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,954 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 391,992 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 4,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Mngmt Lc reported 13,400 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 34,618 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Raymond James & has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 4,572 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,520 was made by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15. BURLINGAME HAROLD W had sold 1,553 shares worth $83,582.

