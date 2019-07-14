Flow Traders Us Position in Baidu (BIDU) Raised by $503,152 as Market Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Raised by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 13,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,072 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 21,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Term by 15,113 shares to 19,065 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM) by 101,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,495 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 44,700 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability reported 82,001 shares. Park Avenue Lc reported 3,506 shares. 407,281 were accumulated by Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Bowen Hanes has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,521 shares. Community Financial Services Gru Llc stated it has 1,714 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 5,934 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Llc holds 10,193 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 1.81% or 53,184 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated owns 768 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust reported 5,846 shares stake. North Star Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,135 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 26,006 shares. 1,794 were reported by Burt Wealth. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 956 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.