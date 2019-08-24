Flow Traders Us Position in Baidu (BIDU) Has Upped by $503,152 as Share Value Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Increases Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 125.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 470,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 843,950 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.30M, up from 373,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 235,967 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Esg International Sto by 11,462 shares to 32,436 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) by 88,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,267 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 138,817 shares to 500,876 shares, valued at $191.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 37,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

