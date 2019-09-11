Flow Traders Us Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $885,276 as Market Value Rose; Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Lowered Its Stake by $319,039

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $221.97. About 33.75M shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 31,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.39. About 1.40M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 3.66M shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc holds 542,985 shares. 12,154 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co. The Texas-based Academy Mngmt Tx has invested 4.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart Patten Limited Liability Corporation owns 89,956 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. 323,821 are owned by Windward Ca. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co has 27,634 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Osterweis Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ghp Investment holds 49,758 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Montag A And Inc reported 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waverton Invest Management has invested 4.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Mgmt holds 13,640 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 1.88 million shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $115.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Robotics & Artificial by 95,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,945 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co reported 3,909 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 19.71M shares stake. Oppenheimer holds 0.12% or 37,411 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prns Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Coatue Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,956 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 1.20 million shares. Van Den Berg I Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 1,815 shares. Natixis holds 215,358 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lincoln stated it has 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Conning invested in 0.02% or 4,920 shares. 26,441 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 73,889 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 88,816 shares. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $349.94 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,749 shares to 109,159 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

