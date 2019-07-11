Flow Traders Us Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Position in Nokia (NOK) as Stock Price Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 184,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 824,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08B market cap company. It closed at $5.06 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.8. About 3.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,104 shares to 183,981 shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,960 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.16 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp by 25,512 shares to 36,725 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Xtrackers Short Duration High.