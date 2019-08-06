Flow Traders Us Lifted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding by $9.11 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $157.49. About 21.87 million shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 24,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154.38. About 1.05M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

