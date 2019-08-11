Flow Traders Us Increases Holding in Baidu (BIDU); As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Holding by $1.97 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 142,843 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 24,257 shares to 106,493 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH) by 11,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,965 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divi (DFJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,176 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Gsa Capital Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,795 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 48,997 shares. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,574 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 5,312 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 7,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 34 shares. 3,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Campbell & Investment Adviser Lc has invested 0.31% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Nomura Hldgs reported 279,987 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 8,000 shares. Argent Capital Limited Co has invested 0.1% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,800 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 662,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.