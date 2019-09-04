Flow Traders Us Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $443,032

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 1.80 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co analyzed 2,804 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 6,159 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 8,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $116.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.66. About 356,800 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,335 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 821 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 2,643 shares. 464 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt. Cibc Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,989 shares. Founders Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,316 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,000 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Co reported 8,754 shares. 4.38M were accumulated by Legal General Gp Public Ltd. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.03% or 15,410 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 4.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategic Financial Svcs holds 20,321 shares. Smith Moore &, Missouri-based fund reported 7,451 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,471 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 30,536 shares to 44,243 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 24,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspire Global Hope Etf by 81,146 shares to 18,753 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Interm (ITE) by 76,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,190 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).