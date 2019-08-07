Flow Traders Us Increased Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding; Rk Capital Management Upped Position in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.55 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 90,996 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,049 were reported by Chatham Grp Inc. Aperio Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,839 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 9,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt And Com has invested 0.22% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 25,018 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 14,730 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 14,790 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Bank Of Mellon reported 227,007 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1.92M shares stake. 17,226 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.05% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). State Street holds 457,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Df Dent Commerce has 0.15% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 194,357 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares to 90,989 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 108,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,962 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

