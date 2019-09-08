Flow Traders Us Increased Holding in Baidu (BIDU) as Valuation Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered Holding by $15.32 Million

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 81 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.38 million, down from 2,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.62. About 437,986 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.54 million for 107.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 1,538 shares to 1,748 shares, valued at $27.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 52,900 shares to 16,482 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Global Hope Etf by 81,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,753 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Ag/Nassau.