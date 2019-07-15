Flow Traders Us Holds Stake in Baidu (BIDU); Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $455,853 as Valuation Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 8,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.21M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac reported 585,627 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 65,416 shares. Bontempo Ohly Limited Co holds 2.69% or 68,888 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 55,500 are owned by Park Circle. Rbf Capital Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 85,054 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 21,815 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.77 million shares stake. Blume Capital Management Inc stated it has 9,263 shares. Catalyst Capital Lc holds 0.14% or 74,150 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Llc reported 9.61M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nomura invested in 61,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares to 325,903 shares, valued at $81.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.