Flow Traders Us Holds Position in Baidu (BIDU); As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Decreased Position by $721,515

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 3.50 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 53,958 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investme by 37,060 shares to 19,556 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf by 681,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. Another trade for 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 was made by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 0.03% or 94,723 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 2,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 40,063 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 23,638 shares. Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 1.19 million shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 229,159 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 16,491 shares. Muzinich And accumulated 0.31% or 250,505 shares. Optimum Invest owns 35,466 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 69,211 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.01% or 210,911 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.32 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.