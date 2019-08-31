Flow Traders Us Holds Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Fiserv (FISV) Holder Archon Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.95 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wisconsin Capital Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,902 shares. Park Oh reported 12,216 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Court Place Limited Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt accumulated 5,782 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 65,821 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 19,924 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt reported 3,000 shares. Conning Inc reported 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pointstate Lp has 985,425 shares. Axa accumulated 9,097 shares.

