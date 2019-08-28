Flow Traders Us Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined; Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 3.53M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 376.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 33,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 42,900 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 3.49 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 17/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company, pending the outcome of its Delaware court case; 21/03/2018 – WKRG: CBS EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance pictures of bombing person of interest; 13/03/2018 – Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 17/05/2018 – #breakingnews: @CBS plans to move ahead w vote to dilute Shari Redstone’s control & ignore bylaw change; also leaning toward further legal action after comments from Judge Brouchard; plus more on the @stevenmnuchin1 – Navarro war over trade NOW @FoxBusiness; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iQiyi Stock May Face Further Short-Term Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Volatile Stocks to Sell in August – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Chinese Internet Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci All World Ex Us (DBAW) by 192,406 shares to 134,783 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,548 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultrashort Bloomberg (KOLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145 are held by Ent Fincl Serv. Kings Point Cap Management reported 618 shares. Tanaka Capital holds 18,791 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd has 15,569 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 2.60M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 227,781 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.68% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.38% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Alphaone Investment Service Ltd Liability has invested 2.37% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.67M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc reported 8,993 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.02% or 10,074 shares. 36,732 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Glenview Capital Management Ltd Co owns 4.13 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio.