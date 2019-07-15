Flow Traders Us Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Has Boosted by $9.11 Million; Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $893,345

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 413.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 8,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,984 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 836,067 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 19.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,978 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc owns 2,308 shares. American National Ins Com Tx has 22,828 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Viking Invsts LP stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.06% or 6,489 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 2,700 were reported by Riverhead Cap Limited. Pitcairn Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Washington Corp accumulated 16,475 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,882 shares. Jvl Advisors Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 176,000 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 657,544 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Gp LP holds 0.57% or 399,862 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares to 273,100 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,449 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

