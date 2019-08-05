Flow Traders Us Has Trimmed Its Tsmc (TSM) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Has Decreased Stake by $5.25 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.32 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01M, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Westpac Bk reported 779,943 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 37,559 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.00M shares. Barclays Pcl owns 6.92 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Addison stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Duff And Phelps Investment Management Communication owns 27,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 155,192 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.12% or 22,354 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 339,345 shares. Finance Counselors holds 0.08% or 34,110 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.16% or 24,974 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,174 shares. 2.31M are held by Glenmede Na.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Sweden Etf (EWD) by 12,094 shares to 143,213 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Ultrashort Silver (ZSL) by 25,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Et.

