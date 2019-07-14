Flow Traders Us Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position as Share Price Rose; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Price Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $6.01 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 78.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 462,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 586,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 489,469 shares traded or 17.93% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.72M for 15.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Company Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Earnest Prns Limited stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Dupont Corp invested in 0.04% or 149,383 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 626,787 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 108,247 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Mraz Amerine Assocs owns 57,340 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Prudential reported 11,759 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 38,147 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $563,557 activity. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. On Friday, February 15 the insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $2,004. 779 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. 38 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $500 were bought by Rytter Katie.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares to 657,390 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 27,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

