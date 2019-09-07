Flow Traders Us Has Raised Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $503,152 as Stock Value Declined; Rayonier (RYN) Stock Declined While St Germain D J Co Has Lifted Position by $6.71 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 349,705 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX) by 2,816 shares to 35,985 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,210 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital Inc invested in 0.04% or 8,250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 34,700 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 13,668 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 69,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv, California-based fund reported 9,844 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Comerica Financial Bank reported 100,930 shares. Bb&T reported 31,724 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, U S Glob Inc has 0.08% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 298 were accumulated by Shelton. Timber Creek Cap Llc reported 82,055 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 261,800 shares. 9,014 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability.

