Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $10.53 Million; Share Value Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 20,227 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 1.24% or 85,139 shares. Asset Management accumulated 70,959 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated reported 1,242 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Limited Liability holds 1,250 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated State Bank has 62,219 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Ltd owns 500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 610 shares. 4,545 were accumulated by Fulton Bancshares Na. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 100,501 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Fragasso Gp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 814 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,283 shares.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 12,929 shares to 23,698 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Global Markets Holdi by 212,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,430 are owned by Guardian Investment. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc reported 44,445 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc reported 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 406,709 shares or 8.73% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,918 shares. Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,226 shares. Viking Invsts LP invested 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advisors reported 0.15% stake. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 115,994 shares. Vista Partners reported 5,802 shares. Lynch Assoc In has invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 10,056 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 232,700 shares. Hoplite Mngmt LP holds 2.39% or 169,377 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 1.14M shares or 3.25% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.