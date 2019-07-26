Flow Traders Us Has Cut Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $940,562; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $2.30 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 2.74 million shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Invest in Argentine Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video)

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 28,850 shares to 36,122 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High by 15,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,457 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Tcw Opportunistic.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO warns of Amazon miss, remains bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 31,782 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Gru L P, California-based fund reported 152,425 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 271,634 shares. Carlson owns 740 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.27% or 8,129 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 5.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,369 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi owns 2,561 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 678,132 shares or 5.94% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 4,915 shares. Bell Retail Bank invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,013 are owned by Cleararc Cap. Cohen Mngmt accumulated 697 shares. Argi Invest Serv Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 726 shares.