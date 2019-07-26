Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $885,276; Stock Price Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $359,142 as Shares Declined

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.88M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,747 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,387 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Group reported 8,814 shares stake. 36,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 8,531 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hap Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 51,415 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. The New York-based Catalyst Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 139,323 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 139,600 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.00 million for 6.51 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Ltd Liability Co has 216,128 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,372 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 21,908 shares. 1.43M were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Thomas Story And Son Limited Company owns 23,410 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has 562,812 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,535 shares. 193,741 were reported by Gw Henssler. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Fundx Invest Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,653 shares. Moreover, Harvey Mngmt Inc has 6.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,456 shares. 28,600 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Com.

