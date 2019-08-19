Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $940,562; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $14.07 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 77,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.35 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 402,944 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $30.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares to 558,295 shares, valued at $63.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group invested in 0% or 35 shares. Dupont Capital reported 61,488 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.82M shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Wells Fargo Mn reported 970,995 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department reported 10,684 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Company Limited invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,897 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.8% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 87,424 are held by Hightower Advsrs. 249,299 are held by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Webster Natl Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 384 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree International Small (DLS) by 14,617 shares to 20,623 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P China Etf (GXC) by 33,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.