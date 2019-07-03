Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $940,562; Csx (CSX) Position Held by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 16,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,737 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 70,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 57,978 shares to 54,045 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,214 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci A by 36,451 shares to 47,367 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers Msci Germany Hedged (DBGR) by 34,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlands Etf (EWN).