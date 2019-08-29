Flow Traders Us Boosted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake by $9.11 Million; Share Value Declined; Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder St James Investment Company Has Cut Position by $12.75 Million as Share Price Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85M, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 508,741 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% or 4,360 shares. 179 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). State Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 3,760 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.06% or 74,690 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 75,405 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Com owns 2,869 shares. Moreover, Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd has 7.7% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 150,000 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 111,396 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 1,518 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.01% or 106,740 shares in its portfolio. 28,324 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Llc. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). The California-based Granite Prtn Ltd has invested 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 2.37M shares to 656,435 shares, valued at $20.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Global Hope Etf by 81,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,753 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P500 (SSO).