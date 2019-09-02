Flow Traders Us Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding by $9.11 Million; Westend Advisors Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 142,765 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.30B, up from 131,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.02 million are held by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Fund Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 36,392 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 343,703 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware holds 1.75% or 98,300 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 9,625 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 480,500 shares. Tennessee-based Aldebaran Inc has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.8% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hudson Bay Cap Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis R M Inc holds 0.58% or 62,863 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,389 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 176,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 502,051 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,054 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares to 383 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 11,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,036 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Srvcs (IYG).