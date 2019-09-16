Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Both Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.81 N/A -1.36 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Flotek Industries Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flotek Industries Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Flotek Industries Inc.’s 2.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 199.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, TETRA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Flotek Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flotek Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. has 181.65% stronger performance while TETRA Technologies Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TETRA Technologies Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.