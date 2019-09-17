Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Reaches $2.45 After 7.00% Down Move; Last Week New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Senior Investment Group has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 13.29% above currents $6.62 stock price. New Senior Investment Group had 4 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 418,758 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting ScheduleThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $141.36M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.28 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FTK worth $9.90 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Flotek Industries, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.76 million shares or 3.76% less from 30.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 106,125 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 1,609 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 8,832 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22,128 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 48,417 shares. Aperio Lc holds 62,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 4,678 shares. 1.84M are owned by Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Company Ma. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Peconic Prns Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 206,900 shares. Virtu Ltd owns 11,635 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “4 Cheap Value Stocks Trading Below Book Value With Net Cash – GuruFocus.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 89% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flotek Industries: Drilling Down To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Flotek Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. 268,200 Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares with value of $642,330 were bought by Nierenberg David.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $141.36 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It has a 6.27 P/E ratio. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

The stock increased 2.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 298,104 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment CFO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Senior Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.