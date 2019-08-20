Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Reaches $2.05 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Raised By 9.17%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 9.17% in short interest. CRZO’s SI was 18.72M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.17% from 17.15 million shares previously. With 3.66 million avg volume, 5 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s short sellers to cover CRZO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 1.83M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING

The stock of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.0899 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0501. About 210,761 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $124.70 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $1.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FTK worth $6.23 million less.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $124.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It has a 5.24 P/E ratio. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

More notable recent Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 89% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Flotek Industries, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 84,273 shares. 250,468 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0% or 127,199 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Peconic Ltd Company reported 0.15% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Legal General Group Inc Plc accumulated 8,832 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 170,000 were accumulated by Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 45,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P stated it has 3.54M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $961,839 activity. Another trade for 101,250 shares valued at $316,229 was bought by Nierenberg David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 974,071 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 2.21 million shares. Adirondack & Mgmt accumulated 113,700 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 68,478 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 364,063 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 139,345 shares. Parkside Natl Bank has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Mairs Pwr holds 0.09% or 564,560 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 57,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 15,528 shares. 134,710 are held by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation. Stephens Ar reported 12,634 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 3.60M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 106.37% above currents $8.79 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Alliance Global Partners maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $813.54 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 30,755 shares.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ:CRZO Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing in Acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.