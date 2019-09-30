Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Comparing side by side

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 2 -0.25 50.46M -1.36 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.46 419.58M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Flotek Industries Inc. and TechnipFMC plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 2,336,760,211.17% 0% 0% TechnipFMC plc 1,712,571,428.57% -16.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. are 6.6 and 5.4. Competitively, TechnipFMC plc has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flotek Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Flotek Industries Inc. and TechnipFMC plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of TechnipFMC plc is $29.63, which is potential 22.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares and 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TechnipFMC plc.

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc on 7 of the 11 factors.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.