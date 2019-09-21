Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flotek Industries Inc. has 71.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Flotek Industries Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Flotek Industries Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flotek Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. are 6.6 and 5.4. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flotek Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flotek Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.99 shows that Flotek Industries Inc. is 199.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc.’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.