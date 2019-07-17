Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Accuray (ARAY)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Analysts expect Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 61.76% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Flotek Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -35.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.965. About 111,587 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 2.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes

Accuray Inc (ARAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 68 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 49 sold and reduced their equity positions in Accuray Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 67.32 million shares, up from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Accuray Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 30 Increased: 43 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Flotek Industries, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 999,150 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 115,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Ipg Inv Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 100,000 shares. Live Your Vision Llc invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 12,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 55,300 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 200,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 158,228 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 7,091 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Perritt Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Bruce And Communications Inc has 0.42% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 664,335 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 47,800 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $961,839 activity. Shares for $316,229 were bought by Nierenberg David.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $170.38 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. ARAY’s profit will be $2.64 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated for 3.20 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 1.07 million shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 532,262 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.21% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 199,266 shares.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company has market cap of $320.41 million. The firm offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. It currently has negative earnings. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally.

