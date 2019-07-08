Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Stake Maintained by Peconic Partners Llc; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $8.65 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 451,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 676,881 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 225,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.155. About 270,426 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 2.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.5. About 1.79 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $961,839 activity.

More notable recent Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based chemical co. splits chairman and CEO role, adds Paul Hobby to board – Houston Business Journal” on March 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Flotek Industries Announces Completion Of Florida Chemical Sale To ADM For $175 Million – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) CEO John Chisholm on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Flotek Industries Publishes New Investor Presentation – PRNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flotek names new CFO; two financial execs to leave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,903 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 12,853 shares. 8,832 were reported by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 1.56M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 824,733 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 175,146 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 12,041 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 108,419 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 7,091 shares. 817,188 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 77,841 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,583 shares. Bruce And Inc holds 664,335 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 31,000 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canopy Growth: Lower For Longer But That’s Okay – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 closes at new record as Wall Street bets Fed will lower rates, Dow surges nearly 250 points – CNBC” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.93 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.