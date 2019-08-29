Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Raised Holding by $1.35 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted by $7.10 Million Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 451,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% . The hedge fund held 676,881 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 225,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.1075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2075. About 256,302 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK 1Q REV. $60.5M; PRELIM. $59M-$62M; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $297.68. About 3.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $961,839 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold FTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Perritt Capital Mngmt owns 100,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Intll Gp Inc holds 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) or 35,094 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 115,903 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 100,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 47,800 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Minerva Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 170,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.01% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Geode Capital Management Limited Com holds 0% or 602,397 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81 million shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $36.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Grp Incorporated accumulated 191,478 shares. 138,735 are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp. Prudential accumulated 402,558 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 357,020 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Everence Management Incorporated has 9,792 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.43% or 45,141 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 454,146 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.54 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Klingenstein Fields Ltd owns 2,058 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Llc has 150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Company owns 45,000 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio.