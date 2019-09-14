Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Market Valuation Declined While Peconic Partners Has Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Incline Global Management Has Lowered by $5.96 Million Its Stake

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 31,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 155,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.04 million, down from 186,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 21/03/2018 – REFILE-Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Joe Barton Discusses Paul Ryan and Facebook Hearing (Video); 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 86.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 583,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% . The hedge fund held 93,097 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 676,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 470,101 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 362,658 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $29.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 235,000 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler reported 3,303 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset reported 15,755 shares. Andra Ap reported 11,200 shares. 1,383 are held by Texas Yale Cap. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Incorporated has 2.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,435 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Co owns 3.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,027 shares. Tortoise Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. New York-based Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ftb invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Windsor Cap Ltd Llc holds 1,235 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 2.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119.35M shares. Financial Advisory Group Inc holds 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,701 shares. 63,656 are held by Select Equity Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold FTK shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.76 million shares or 3.76% less from 30.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 13,731 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 58,056 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Incorporated holds 0% or 4,728 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 963,765 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 79,129 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 62,148 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27,003 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0% or 12,451 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 37,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 288,091 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity.