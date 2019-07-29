Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Position in Ross Stores (ROST) as Market Valuation Declined; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $320,000

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 28,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 254,432 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 120,608 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ross Stores, Shoe Carnival and Stitch Fix – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Share Price Increased 180% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: JWN,MLHR,ROST – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General’s Sturdy Comps & Better Pricing to Fuel Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 20,000 shares to 108,810 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1000 Liberty Media 30.01.2023 (Prn) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.32M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.08% stake. Haverford Tru Company stated it has 4,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 42,414 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 522,999 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Us Comml Bank De holds 147,661 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 4,268 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap has invested 0.14% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 17,580 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has 0.04% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1,316 shares. Moreover, Hahn Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Paloma Prns Management owns 4,396 shares. Oakworth invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.