Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.29 Million as Valuation Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Share Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Increased Position by $358,200

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 11940% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 60,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.67M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 47,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.70M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17,709 shares to 7,291 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 127,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,820 shares, and cut its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 4.74M shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.1% or 4,550 shares. 135,523 are owned by Narwhal Cap Management. Bailard reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetary Management Group Inc Incorporated holds 116,788 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Llc holds 0% or 2,310 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 378,636 shares. First Western Mngmt holds 2,485 shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 244.48 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited owns 6,642 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 362,148 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 2.79% or 8.36M shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 3.09% or 613.01 million shares. Cornerstone Invest Ltd reported 41,300 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.89M shares.