Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $3.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Holding by $537,600

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 64,128 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 43,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.46. About 3.11M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $207.83. About 1.66M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – NewsBTC: Goldman Sachs President to Become CEO by End of Year, More Crypto Involvement Expected; 19/03/2018 – Liddell’s promotion is viewed as a win for the establishment faction of White House aides, which recently lost two former Goldman Sachs executives, Gary Cohn and Dina Powell; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Finance has 4,585 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Freestone Cap Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.62% or 38,611 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Company accumulated 10,490 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jump Trading Limited Company holds 0.94% or 15,323 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mcf Lc reported 3,389 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 2,974 shares stake. Verus Financial Prtn stated it has 1,203 shares. 110,136 were reported by Northeast Inv Mgmt. Rowland & Communications Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 47,795 shares. Hartford Investment Management accumulated 101,633 shares. 90,005 were reported by Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Franchisees Want War on Chick-fil-A: They’re Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 69,180 shares to 96,150 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 209,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51M shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,378 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,839 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).