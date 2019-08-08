Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Its Coca (KO) Stake by $8.22 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Share Value Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 40,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 98,312 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 139,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 251,420 shares traded or 15.61% up from the average. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 15.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMI); 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Delaying Its Conference Call Initially Scheduled for Wednesday While It Completes the Work; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q EPS $1.47; 27/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Standing Advisory Committee of the Swedish Cherry Hill campus to meet monthly; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Currently Completing an Evaluation of Its Amortization Methodology Process; 13/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Updated Date and Time for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 16/03/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP CHMI.N – BOOK VALUE OF $20.44 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 1.9% INCREASE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 1Q Net $2.93B; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q Adj EPS 57c; 09/05/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP – BOOK VALUE OF $20.15 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, A 1.4% REDUCTION FROM $20.44 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 178,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 667,314 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, up from 488,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09 million shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 2.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CHMI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.60 million shares or 0.29% more from 9.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 542,803 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 4,805 shares. 39,376 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) for 1.40M shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Dorsey Wright Associate, California-based fund reported 411 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) for 2,237 shares. Citigroup has 4,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 13,961 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com accumulated 86,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 81,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cannell Cap Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI).

Analysts await Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CHMI’s profit will be $8.38 million for 7.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cherry Hill Loves Management Fees Enough To Dilute Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arlington Investment – Is 8.7% Enough? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Promotes Michael Hutchby to Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chimera Investment – 8% Is About Right – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Predicted The Horror On Cherry Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,908 shares to 410,146 shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 79,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Veon Adr.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,849 activity. Evans Julian also bought $16,335 worth of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 349,746 shares to 711,467 shares, valued at $47.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) by 610,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).