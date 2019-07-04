Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Position in Emerson Electric (EMR) as Share Price Declined; Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Lifted Its Holding by $649,413

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 141,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.57 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 108.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 170,035 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.60 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry by 59,300 shares to 274,150 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 622,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yext Inc by 15,799 shares to 28,355 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,677 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

