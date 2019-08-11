Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Its Dillards (DDS) Holding; INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY COMMON SHA (INGXF) SI Decreased By 5.35%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Dillards (DDS) stake by 52.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 14,600 shares as Dillards (DDS)’s stock rose 9.03%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 13,000 shares with $936,000 value, down from 27,600 last quarter. Dillards now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 8.77% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 826,017 shares traded or 67.84% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. INGXF’s SI was 527,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 557,300 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 165 days are for INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s short sellers to cover INGXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 2,030 shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in North America and France. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar photovoltaic farms. It has a 102.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s has $65 highest and $5400 lowest target. $59.50’s average target is -3.55% below currents $61.69 stock price. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $62 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 82,832 shares to 608,857 valued at $95.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Femsa Adr (NYSE:FMX) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 22,000 shares. Itau Unibanco Adr (NYSE:ITUB) was raised too.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 530.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity. $45,488 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares were bought by CONNOR ROBERT C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 174,037 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 10,509 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 43,595 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 24,277 shares. Cap Fund holds 0% or 7,657 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 23,377 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 22,834 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 12,981 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 13,917 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap reported 111,500 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,860 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 5,237 shares.