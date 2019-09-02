Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $38.15 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Beacon Financial Group Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 88.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 323,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 40,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 364,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,127 shares. Toth Finance Advisory reported 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Foundation Advsrs holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,242 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt reported 5,054 shares. Fulton Bank Na accumulated 4,545 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.04% stake. Northrock Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 590 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz And Assoc owns 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 135 shares. Citizens Northern stated it has 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.13 million are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares to 45,902 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 30,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,176 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 1,937 are owned by Linscomb And Williams Incorporated. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Management reported 18,750 shares. Gateway Advisers invested in 0.01% or 6,820 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Adage Prtnrs Gp Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 147,200 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 39,260 shares. 5,218 were reported by First Republic Invest Management. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 833,521 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $519.00 million for 9.14 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 178,699 shares to 667,314 shares, valued at $31.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM).