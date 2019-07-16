Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position as Stock Rose; Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Cut Stake

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 3.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 59,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.31 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.90 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited invested in 0.09% or 212,269 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 0.27% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8.18 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0% or 6,995 shares. Intact Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Private Advisor Group Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 10,938 were reported by Insight 2811. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 699,470 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 75,337 shares. Moreover, Gabalex Llc has 1.32% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 53,690 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8,841 shares. 688 are held by Carroll Assocs. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 314,152 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 55,623 shares to 638,366 shares, valued at $272.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 58.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

