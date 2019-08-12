Flossbach Von Storch Ag Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Upped by $3.91 Million; Ativo Capital Management Increased Stake in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) by $539,658 as Stock Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 711,373 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 64,128 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 43,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.78M shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 349,746 shares to 711,467 shares, valued at $47.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 60,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,967 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Corporation reported 0.81% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aldebaran Fincl Inc accumulated 7,325 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 71,501 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 8,414 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technologies Incorporated has 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 152,939 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama owns 585,064 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 3.61% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas invested 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Olstein Cap Lp stated it has 0.81% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Western Cap Management Company holds 5.09% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 87,724 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 30,194 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).