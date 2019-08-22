Flossbach Von Storch Ag Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Increased as Shares Rose; Tenneco (TEN) Position Maintained by Alpine Investment Management Llc

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35M, up from 80,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70 million, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 1.11 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 133,076 shares to 254,004 shares, valued at $61.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Internat. (NYSE:PM) by 1.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.28M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 17,446 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 33,261 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 832,129 shares. Blair William Il invested in 78,268 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 4,913 shares. Ashfield Cap invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% or 55,550 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 27,648 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Coastline Communication holds 0.81% or 21,758 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 78 shares. 111,668 were accumulated by Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corp. Paragon Mgmt Limited accumulated 1,530 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.48% or 236,709 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 4,240 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Private Mngmt stated it has 653,983 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 223,823 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 2.14 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Magnetar Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 9,491 shares. Paloma Prtn invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bahl And Gaynor reported 26,872 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Da Davidson & has 15,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

