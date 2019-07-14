Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $306,470

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.84 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 12,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,655 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.76 million, up from 283,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 7,584 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 27,257 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 2.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bp Plc holds 1.2% or 298,000 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Com holds 12.34% or 372,964 shares. Howard Cap Management invested in 15,334 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 270,119 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 36,289 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Brinker holds 0.08% or 21,555 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.05% or 7,075 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 303,759 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 146,488 were accumulated by Df Dent & Co Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 573,916 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies holds 11,443 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 209,030 shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 323,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,748 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Voya Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 308,385 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,265 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chatham Cap reported 63,924 shares. City stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 104,356 shares. Bennicas Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 80,387 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 15,546 were reported by Cardinal Capital Mngmt. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 90,000 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,406 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,254 shares to 276,056 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.