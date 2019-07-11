Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Its Visa (V) Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Raised Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Visa (V) stake by 15.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 82,832 shares as Visa (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 608,857 shares with $95.10M value, up from 526,025 last quarter. Visa now has $402.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) stake by 125% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Asml Holding N.V. (ASML)’s stock rose 10.05%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 9,000 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Asml Holding N.V. now has $86.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.12. About 960,291 shares traded or 57.87% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 147,900 shares to 54,100 valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 31,100 shares and now owns 17,700 shares. Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Com Ltd Liability Com holds 3,091 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 87,269 are owned by Richard C Young &. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 5,047 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc stated it has 87,475 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc holds 9,899 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.77% or 109,073 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 112,368 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated holds 3.52% or 101,598 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Advsr has 0.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,729 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 646,592 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,484 shares. 8,928 are held by Bath Savings. Main Street Research Lc has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,631 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Philip Morris Internat. (NYSE:PM) stake by 1.93 million shares to 16.28 million valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 108,810 shares. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.