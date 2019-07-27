Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Its Femsa Adr (FMX) Holding; Daseke (DSKE) Sellers Increased By 14.42% Their Shorts

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) had an increase of 14.42% in short interest. DSKE’s SI was 1.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.42% from 1.12 million shares previously. With 300,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s short sellers to cover DSKE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 86,623 shares traded. Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has declined 43.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DSKE News: 08/05/2018 – DASEKE INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC ADJ EBITDA ABOUT $150 MILLION – PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Daseke Launches Daseke Fleet Services to Improve Purchasing and Equipment Efficiency; Adds Three Trucking Executives; 16/03/2018 – DASEKE INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $85-$105 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Daseke 4Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Daseke to Pay C$0.90 (US$0.71) Per Share Plus the Assumption of Aveda Debt; 09/04/2018 – Daseke at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 16/04/2018 – AVEDA TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES TO MERGE WITH DASEKE,; 16/04/2018 – DASEKE TO PAY C$0.90 PER AVEDA SHARE, ASSUME AVEDA DEBT; 16/04/2018 – Aveda Transportation and Energy Services to Merge with Daseke, Inc; 16/03/2018 DASEKE INC QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 71% TO $257.2 MILLION

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Femsa Adr (FMX) stake by 18.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 3,500 shares as Femsa Adr (FMX)’s stock rose 7.89%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 22,000 shares with $2.03M value, up from 18,500 last quarter. Femsa Adr now has $163.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 376,409 shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. The company has market cap of $244.76 million. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stake by 20,000 shares to 108,810 valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) stake by 2.37M shares and now owns 52.56 million shares. Philip Morris Internat. (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

